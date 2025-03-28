Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Passport, DL revocation possible for roadside Eid prayers in Meerut: Police

Passport, DL revocation possible for roadside Eid prayers in Meerut: Police

Reacting to the police warning, Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Singh posted on X, 'Policing towards Orwellian 1984!'

police, UP Police

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh stated that Eid prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgah and not on the roads. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the last few days of Ramzan and days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Meerut Police issued a warning against "unauthorised" roadside prayers, emphasising that violators could face severe legal actions, including the cancellation of passports and revocation of driving licenses, reported news agency PTI on Thursday.
 
SP City Ayush Vikram Singh stated that Eid prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgah and not on the roads.
 
"Last year, some individuals defied the directives and prayed on the roads, leading to action against more than 80 people. This time, anyone violating the rule will face strict legal action," Singh told PTI.
 
 
"If criminal cases are registered against individuals, their passports and licenses can be cancelled, and obtaining a new passport would become difficult without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court. Such documents remain confiscated until the individuals are cleared by the court," he added.
 
Meanwhile, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said that in order to ensure a peaceful celebration, security agencies are coordinating closely with district administration, religious leaders, and local stakeholders.

Also Read

Namo Bharat train

Construction of largest Namo Bharat station likely to finish by April

murder

Love turns fatal: Merchant Navy officer murdered by wife and friend

PremiumRRTS train, Delhi Meerut corridor

Govt looks to increase RRTS lines, but funding, viability questions remain

Namo Bharat train

NCRTC to introduce co-working spaces at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station

Namo Bharat train

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC invites bids from consultants

 
He also said that strict action will be taken against those trying to spread rumours or incite unrest through social media.
 

'Orwellian.. police are not the court': Oppn criticises police

 
Reacting to the police warning, Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Singh posted on X, "Policing towards Orwellian 1984!", drawing a comparison to George Orwell's dystopian novel that explores a totalitarian regime where the government exerts complete control over every aspect of life, including thoughts and truth.
 
Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad also said that he thinks that Muslims will have to get "permission even to breathe" in the coming times.
 
"In UP there is a competition among the police officers to see who will give more disgusting statements against Muslims, which will create publicity. The police are not the court. They do not have any right to cancel passports...I think Muslims will have to get permission even to breathe in the coming times. The UP government and central government should see what is happening to their officials," he told ANI.
 

More From This Section

Earthquake

LIVE: 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar, tremors felt in Bangkok; no reports of damage so far

JP Nadda, Nadda

No compromise on quality of health services provided at Aiims, says Nadda

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit US from April 19, to speak at Brown University

Sambhal, UP Police

No Friday namaz on roads, police conduct flag march in UP's Sambhal

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford, shows 1990s attack photo in reply. WATCH

Topics : Meerut Eid-ul-Fitr UP Police BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon