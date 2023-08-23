Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65357.99 + 137.96
Nifty (0.19%)
19432.40 + 35.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.39%)
5453.05 + 75.00
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
38783.25 + 238.95
Nifty Bank (0.51%)
44218.70 + 225.45
Heatmap

Jefferies Financial is hiring 10 investment bankers to expand India team

Jefferies has been increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, seeking to leverage its stronger position as an advisory firm in other markets such as the US and Europe

Jefferies

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri
 
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is hiring about 10 investment bankers in India as the US advisory firm looks to beef up its operations in the world’s most populous nation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based firm is looking to add bankers in ranks ranging from associate to managing director, expanding its team in India to about 25 people, the people said. The new positions will focus on sectors such as infrastructure and industrials, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. 

A representative for Jefferies declined to comment.

Jefferies has been increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, seeking to leverage its stronger position as an advisory firm in other markets such as the US and Europe. It’s among banks that have poached from Credit Suisse’s talent pool after a government-brokered takeover by UBS Group AG that triggered a slew of departures.

Veteran Credit Suisse banker Rizal Gozali is due to start at Jefferies next month, while Credit Suisse’s co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets syndicate Felicity Chan is set to join the US firm as well, Bloomberg News has reported.

Also Read

Credit Suisse bankers seek new jobs, flood headhunters with calls

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

UBS Group seeks to hire several private bankers to serve India's rich

Evercore hires media, telecom bankers from Credit Suisse amid takeover

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Chandrayaan-3: Ahead of landing, here's a look at journey to Moon so far

Ahead of G20 Summit in national capital, police holds carcade rehearsal

ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

Assam CM asks officials to involve more people for planting 10 mn saplings


Jefferies late last year moved its Asia headquarters in Hong Kong to a new office. Besides Mumbai, the US firm also has offices in Beijing, Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo in the region, according to its website.

Jefferies’ plans also come as India emerges as the next potential growth engine for bankers and investors with dealmaking in China slowing significantly on economic concerns and geopolitical tensions. Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte plans to commit as much as $10 billion to India in three years and hire another four to five investment professionals, its India head Ravi Lambah said in an interview last month.
Topics : Jefferies investment bankers United States Europe

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon