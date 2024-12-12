Business Standard
Home / India News / Jharkhand HC puts stay on law giving 75% quota in pvt sector jobs to locals

Jharkhand HC puts stay on law giving 75% quota in pvt sector jobs to locals

The state government cannot direct private companies with regards to employing a certain category of people only, the counsel argued

gavel law cases

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan, heard a petition filed by a small-scale industries association challenging the provisions | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand High Court has put a stay on the implementation of a state law that guarantees 75 per cent reservation to locals for jobs with salaries up to Rs 40,000 a month in the private sector in the state.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan, heard a petition filed by a small-scale industries association challenging the provisions of the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Act, 2021 on Wednesday.

As per the Act passed by the Jharkhand Assembly in 2021, every employer shall fill up 75 per cent of the total existing vacancies by local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than Rs 40,000.

 

Jharkhand Small Scale Industries Association counsel AK Das submitted that the enactment has created a clear division between candidates from the state and aspirants from outside Jharkhand.

Das claimed that the implementation of the Act is against the principles of the Constitution which guarantees equality in employment.

The state government cannot direct private companies with regards to employing a certain category of people only, the counsel argued.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE: Kejriwal announces monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women over 18 yrs if AAP wins

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Jorhat-Jhanji portion of NH to be completed by Feb 2025: Gadkari to Gogoi

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi hits season's coldest morning at 4.5 degrees Celsius amid cold wave

SC, Supreme Court

Harassment not sufficient to find accused guilty of abetting suicide: SC

Such issues have already been decided by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, which has set aside a similar enactment brought by the Punjab and Haryana governments, he added.

The High Court of Jharkhand, after having heard the matter, ordered the state government to file a response to the petition and would hear it again on March 20.

The Jharkhand Assembly had, in September 2021, passed the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Bill, 2021 which provides for 75 per cent reservation to locals for jobs with salaries up to Rs 40,000 a month in the private sector.

The bill was earlier cleared by a select committee of the assembly with some changes.

The legislation also ensures that "during the process of employment of local candidates, attention will be given to the representation of the displaced due to the establishment of the concerned institution, local candidates of the concerned district and all classes of the society".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani seeks new lifeline for troubled power plant amid B'desh pay backlog

arrest

'Drunk' man threatens to assassinate PM Modi, nabbed by cops in Ajmer

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand CM Soren, ministers take oath as members of Legislative Assembly

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, ministers take oath as Assembly members

Hemant Soren, Hemant

CM Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home to himself

Topics : Jharkhand High Court private sector job reservation in private sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon