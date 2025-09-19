Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

After sending the bills, an amount of ₹12,000 was transferred into the bank accounts of the SHGs from the prime minister's account, Thakur said, adding that he was moved by Modi's gesture

(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid Rs 12,000 each from his own account to two women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the purchase of 'pulla,' traditional handcrafted hemp slippers, for priests of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"I received a call from the prime minister enquiring about the 'pulla' made in Himachal. He mentioned that during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he noticed the priests performing rituals barefoot in intense cold conditions, as shoes and sandals were not permitted inside the temple. However, 'pulla' is allowed because they are considered 'pure.' He expressed his intention to send these slippers for the priests," Thakur stated.

 

After learning about the two SHGs in his Seraj constituency that make the 'pulla,' Thakur coordinated with them to knit the slippers. He gathered the finished products and arranged for them to be sent to the prime minister's office without initially providing a bill.

"Once the prime minister received the 'pulla,' he called me and inquired about the bill. I was reluctant and asked if it was necessary, to which he replied, 'send it, and I will not ask for it again,' " Thakur stated.

After sending the bills, an amount of Rs 12,000 was transferred into the bank accounts of the SHGs from the prime minister's account, Thakur said, adding that he was moved by Modi's gesture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

