Home / India News / Junior docs call off 'total cease work', threaten to launch hunger strike

Junior docs call off 'total cease work', threaten to launch hunger strike

"We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest," an agitating doctor said

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic on Friday evening called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals but threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.

"We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor, Debasish Halder of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, said.

Holding clocks in their hands, the doctors reiterated their demands including the directive to form a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against alleged perpetrators involved in "threat culture" in all medical colleges of West Bengal, among others.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

