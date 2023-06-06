close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

With Maha cabinet expansion on cards, Athawale-headed RPI demands berth

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the RPI (A) headed by him has demanded a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra cabinet whose expansion is on the anvil

Press Trust of India Nagpur
UM Ramdas Athawale

UM Ramdas Athawale

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the RPI (A) headed by him has demanded a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra cabinet whose expansion is on the anvil.

He said the Republican Party of India (Athawale) will also demand tickets to contest at least two Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 48 in Maharashtra) and 10 to 15 Assembly segments in the 2024 elections from the NDA quota.

"RPI (A) should get a ministerial berth in the next Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. I had discussed the same with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. I will meet him again. I feel we should also get an opportunity to share power," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice told reporters here.

The expansion of the council of ministers is eagerly awaited among members of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai had said the much-awaited expansion of cabinet will take place before the state legislature's monsoon session or even before that.

Also Read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

TN Cabinet reshuffle: TRB Rajaa inducted in Stalin-led council of ministers

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

AAP announces major reshuffle in party's Gujarat unit

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

How UP Police bust religious conversion racket operating through gaming app

Pilot awaits Congress high command's response before his next move: Report

Selection trials priority over WFI elections: IOA President PT Usha

War on pollution: CAQM raises FY24 plantation target for NCR by 21%

How Amruta Fadnavis' chat helped police arrest bookie Anil Jaisinghani

Athawale, whose party is a constituent of BJP-led NDA, also said RPI (A) would contest the upcoming elections to municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra in alliance with BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I would try to ensure that RPI (A) gets tickets to contest at least two to three Lok Sabha seats and 10 to 15 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra," he added.

The RPI (A) wields influence in some pockets dominated by Dalit voters in Maharashtra.

Responding to a query, the Dalit leader said he would like to contest from the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 polls.

Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member, termed the Odisha train crash as a very unfortunate incident which should not be politicised by the Opposition.

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in the US, Athawale said it is not proper to continuously criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside India without any reason.

Athawale also informed about RPI-A is working towards reviving the Dalit Panther Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Cabinet reshuffle

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre removes 40% procurement ceiling to boost pulses production

pulses, grains, farm produce
2 min read

Over-emitting nations owe India $1,446 per capita as compensation: Study

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution
3 min read

Motorola set to launch flagship foldable Razr 40 series in India soon

Motorola foldable Razr 40
2 min read

Most Popular

ED raids realty groups IREO, M3M, seizes luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore

Photo: Agencies
3 min read

Train tragedy: FIR in Balasore accident alleges criminal negligence

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

Odisha train crash
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon