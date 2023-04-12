close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka election: BJP's first list of 189 candidates include 52 new faces

BJP announced the first list of its candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held on May 10. BJP introduced 52 new faces to the list

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
BJP

BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling party in the state, BJP, has announced its first list of candidates in 189 constituencies total of 224, for the Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10.

BJP has included 52 new faces in the list in line with the experiment it did Gujarat. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the poll in charge for the state, said, "Young leadership has been given preference in the selection of the candidates."

The key news here is that 11 incumbent leaders have been replaced. The 11 names also include veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who left his constituency for his son B.Y. Vijayendra, and Halady Srinivas Shetty, who announced his retirement from electoral politics.

The ruling party tried to include all the sections of the community and tried to cover all the castes in the first list. The senior BJP leader, Arun Singh, confirmed that out of 189 candidates in the first list, 52 are new faces, 32 candidates are from OBC, 30 are from SC, and 16 are from the ST community. The list also includes 8 women.

BJP aims to return to the power


BJP is aiming to return to power for the second consecutive time again. CM Basavaraj Bommai asserted before the release of the first list that the party is taking some tough decisions.

The BJP is making all efforts to retain its power with an absolute majority and targeting more than 150 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election.

BJP central election committee held a meeting on April 9


BJP central election committee, together with senior leaders, held a meeting on April 9 under the chairmanship of JP Nadda. 

Nadda also took the second round of deliberation with state leaders to finalise the names of candidates after accounting for personal details and political calculations.

Karnataka CM said, "Our leadership and values are different. To create a new system, we are taking tough decisions." He further added it was Eshwarappa's personal decision to opt out of the Karnataka assembly election 2023.

Also Read

DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award

Oscar nominations 2023 final list to be out today: Here's how to watch

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10

BJP to finalise candidate list for 224 Karnataka seats soon: Yediyurappa

BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka poll: Resolve to throw out the 40% commission govt, says Congress


The nomination filing will start on April 13 for the polls, which are scheduled on May 10, and the result will be declared on May 13.
Topics : Karnataka elections | Karnataka polls | Karnataka

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

BJP
2 min read

There will be change of power in 2024, 5 states to decide destiny: Raut

Sanjay Raut
1 min read

Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

BJP to finalise candidate list for 224 Karnataka seats soon: Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa
3 min read

BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
6 min read

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; financials fall, Godrej Prop up 9%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon