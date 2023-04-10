close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Sunday to decide the candidates for Karnataka Election Polls 2023; PM Modi, Shah and Nadda were present

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
BJP

BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday or Tuesday. A three-hour meeting was held by BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his Karnataka tour, to finalise the candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls.

Senior leaders attended the meeting


The meeting was attended by the party's senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC. They were joined by senior party leaders from the state such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

After the meeting, the Karnataka CM said that PM Modi had given some "directions" and the candidates' names would be announced on Monday or Tuesday. Bommai also cleared that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.
The BJP's high-powered committee has been very careful in selecting candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election. A survey has been conducted among party workers to find out and select the most suitable candidate for each constituency.

On the other hand, opposition parties had already announced their candidates for the assembly election. Congress has announced candidates for 142 seats, while JD(S) has announced candidates for 93 seats so far.

BJP aiming for 150 seats


BJP is serious about the Karnataka election polls in 2023, and is trying hard to retain power in Karnataka. The party has told its workers that the high command has set a target of 150 seats out of 224 seats in the state.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

BJP always stands for righteousness, says Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP President Nadda discusses upcoming polls with General Secretaries

Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10

BJP to finalise candidate list for 224 Karnataka seats soon: Yediyurappa

BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka poll: Resolve to throw out the 40% commission govt, says Congress

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13


In the last election held in 2018, BJP emerged as the biggest single party, winning 104 seats. The Congress won 80 and JD(S) won 37 seats.
The election of 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the result will be announced on May 13.

Topics : Karnataka elections | Karnataka polls | BJP

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

There will be change of power in 2024, 5 states to decide destiny: Raut

Sanjay Raut
1 min read

Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

BJP to finalise candidate list for 224 Karnataka seats soon: Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa
3 min read

BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Karnataka poll: Resolve to throw out the 40% commission govt, says Congress

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections
1 min read

Govt to set up 16th Finance Comm in 2023 for Centre-state tax devolution

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

Macroeconomic data, quarterly results to guide markets next week: Analysts

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
3 min read

A $1.5 trillion wall of debt is looming for US commercial properties

Housing loan
5 min read
Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read
Premium

FY24 kicks off a fresh cycle for Indian banking

Bank, Banking, PSBs
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon