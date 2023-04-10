BJP to release list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

Senior leaders attended the meeting

The meeting was attended by the party's senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC. They were joined by senior party leaders from the state such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday or Tuesday. A three-hour meeting was held by BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his Karnataka tour, to finalise the candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls.