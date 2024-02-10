Sensex (    %)
                        
Karnataka govt approves investment projects worth Rs 6,407.82 crore

The proposals were cleared on Friday by the committee headed by Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

The Karnataka State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) has granted approval to 128 projects cumulatively worth Rs 6,407.82 crores, with the potential to generate employment for 33,771 people across the state.
The proposals were cleared on Friday by the committee headed by Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil here, a statement said. Proposals submitted by Bengaluru-based companies, Gokula Education Foundation (Medical), and Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust, which are to invest Ra 484.33 crores and Rs 415 crores respectively, were among the marquee projects greenlighted by the panel. The minister, who chaired the meeting at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra (KUM) office here, said the 128 projects would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the state.

The clearance committee gave nod to 22 projects, the investment value of which is in excess of Rs 50 crores. The 22 proposals, once realised, will draw a total investment of Rs 4,230.64 crore, with the potential to create 24,846 jobs. As many as 104 new projects, the capital of which is in the Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore band, were also greenlighted and is expected to attract Rs 2,056.68 crore in investment, with the promise of generating employment opportunities for 8,425 people.

Two of the proposals that received the committee nod on Friday entail additional investment of capital for existing projects. These two proposals will result in Rs 120.50 crore being invested in the state. In addition to mega investment projects approved in and around Bengaluru, the committee greenlighted proposals worth more than Rs 200 crore in other districts as part of the Karnataka.

Jayadi Techmac Private Ltd's Rs 485 crore proposal to set up a machined casting in Belagavi, and Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd's Rs 465 crore investment towards mixed use integrated project in Bengaluru Rural, are among the big projects approved in districts outside Bengaluru.
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

