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Home / India News / Karnataka govt to scrap NPS, reintroduce OPS soon, says Parameshwara

Karnataka govt to scrap NPS, reintroduce OPS soon, says Parameshwara

He said the reintroduction of OPS was a long-standing demand of government employees and also a promise made by the Congress party ahead of the elections

Karnataka OPS, NPS Karnataka, Old Pension Scheme, New Pension Scheme, G Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, Karnataka employees pension, government pension scheme

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the government has decided to scrap the New Pension Scheme and introduce the Old Pension Scheme soon.| Image: X/@DrParameshwara

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

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The Karnataka government will soon scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

He said the reintroduction of OPS was a long-standing demand of government employees and also a promise made by the Congress party ahead of the elections.

"The chief minister has held discussions on the issue. The government has taken an important decision to scrap the NPS and implement the OPS soon," Parameshwara said addressing a state-level Teachers' Day celebration organised by the School Education and Literacy and Higher Education departments here, according to a release.

He said the OPS could not be reintroduced so far for certain reasons, but Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was keen on scrapping the NPS and implementing the old pension scheme.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pensions pension schemes Karnataka Karnataka government

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 11:21 PM IST