In a historic moment for devotees and Hindu outfits who fought for decades seeking the right to light lamp on the upper reaches of the hill, the traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit on the Thripparankundram hill on Saturday amid tight CRPF security and emotional chants hailing Lord Muruga.

This is the first time the Deepam was lit at this spot after previous attempts including those made in 1862 and 1912 failed during the British Raj. It is not clear if attempts were made or if a lamp was lit on top portions of the hill before mid-19th century.

In the presence of Supreme Court appointed former judges, the lamp was lit at 5 pm sharp on the 'deepathoon' (stone pillar) even as thousands watched the spectacle.

People gathered on a nearby flyover, housetops, terraces of buildings and when the the deepam was lit, some devotees cried, others showered flowers and the rest used their Angavastram (upper cloth) to swirl around to express joy.

An earthen pot was stuffed with about 50 meters of cotton wick, soaked in 30 kg ghee and 5 kg camphor, over which the flame was lit, signifying a moment many had been waiting for years.

The Hindu Munnani, an RSS affiliate, for the first time attempted in early 1990s to mobilise opinion and make initiatives for a mass movement and court battles ensued. After nearly four decades the dreams of those who fought for it has been realised.

Amid tight security by armed CRPF personnel and chants of 'Vetrivel, Veeravel,' (Victory to Lord Muruga's spear, Hail the valourous spear of the lord), the lamp was lit.

Enthusiastic devotees also chanted 'Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara' (Salutations to Lord Muruga, who holds the victorious spear).

After the performance of a brief 'aarti,' the lamp was lit at 5 pm in the presence of Supreme Court-appointed former judges, who stood on the platform, close to the cauldron, supported by the scaffolding structure.

A large gathering of devotees witnessed the spectacle of lamp lighting atop the deepathoon at the foothills.

Devotees blew conch and traditional musical instruments associated with devotion in Tamil Nadu to celebrate the moment. Locals burst crackers. It is a tradition in Tamil Nadu to celebrate Karthigai deepam with fireworks as it comes days after Deepavali.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had issued contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its earlier directive on the Karthigai Deepam issue and ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at deepathoon atop the hill here on Saturday.

The apex court had also suspended the board of trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and handed over its security and that of the Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF, citing the failure of the state police to implement its orders.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of Karthigai Deepam lamp on Tuesday as a one-time measure at Deepathoon.

Despite the court directive, the lamp was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at the stone pillar.

Thiruparankundram, a Madurai hill is one of Tamil Nadu's most important Hindu pilgrimage sites, housing the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan. The hill also houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near its summit. Though the religious sites have coexisted for generations, disputes over land ownership, access and religious rights have periodically surfaced. Madras High Court judgments, drawing on civil court and Privy Council rulings dating back to 1920, have held that the temple owns most of the hill, except for specifically demarcated areas, including the dargah and Nellithope burial ground.

The latest flashpoint is the demand to light the Karthigai Deepam at a location beyond the Uchipillayar Mandapam. For nearly four decades, the dargah authorities, the HR&CE-controlled temple and major Tamil Nadu political parties have opposed moving the ritual, while the BJP, Hindu organisations and a section of devotees have demanded permission to light the lamp at an elevated spot such as Deepathoon.

Their contention is that the mandapam is not at the hilltop and that devotees should be allowed to light the Deepam at another suitable location. The dispute has a history of communal tension, including the killing of Hindu Munnani leader Rajagopalan, who spearheaded the campaign in the early 1990s.

Though the purpose for which the 'deepathoon' (stone pillar) was erected over a century ago remains disputed, the spot where it stands belongs to the temple, as upheld by the higher courts subsequently.