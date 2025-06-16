Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Collector declared Indrayani river bridge as unsafe, says Fadnavis

Collector declared Indrayani river bridge as unsafe, says Fadnavis

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, Fadnavis said the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun

The iron bridge was built on River Indrayani

The chief minister said that the administration had identified 500 dangerous locations, including bridges and water bodies, across Pune district for the monsoon season. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Palghar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani River in Pune that collapsed, killing four persons, had been declared dangerous by the district collector, and warning boards had been put up at the site.

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, Fadnavis said the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun.

Four people died, and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon due to overcrowding by tourists. 

 

He said that the structure had been declared dangerous by the district collector before the incident, and villagers had also placed warning boards.

Tourists might not have been aware of the severity of the bridge's condition, he said.

Also Read

Mumbai Train, Mumbai Local

Fire in Daund-Pune shuttle train after passenger throws cigarette; held

Pune Bridge collapse

Police continue search operation at Pune bridge collapse site

Pune Bridge collapse

Crowd in middle swept away in river: Survivor recalls Pune bridge fall

Pune Bridge collapse

Pune bridge collapse: 4 dead, 51 injured as old structure fails under rush

Pune Bridge collapse

2 dead after bridge on River Indrayani collapses in Pune; rescue ops on

The chief minister said that the administration had identified 500 dangerous locations, including bridges and water bodies, across Pune district for the monsoon season.

"Notifications have been issued, and at some places, police are posted while villagers are also involved in cautioning people. We have to handle this with much more caution," he said, adding that he has instructed the district collector to implement safety measures at these vulnerable tourist spots. 

Fadnavis took part in welcoming students on their first day of the new academic year at the Zilla Parishad school in Durvesh.

He highlighted the government's holistic approach to student welfare, which includes providing free uniforms and mid-day meals.

Fadnavis further said that the Vadhvan port project will change the face of Palghar and generate approximately 10 lakh jobs.

"The maximum benefit of these employment opportunities should go to the sons of the soil," he asserted.

Fishermen and the tribal community of Palghar should be the primary beneficiaries, and the government is working in that direction, he said.

The chief minister said six agreements will be signed focusing on training, capacity building, and skill development for the local population to prepare them for these future roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest civilian honour

Delhi High Court

Impact on biz no valid reason to set aside injunction: HC on trademark row

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour, holds talks to boost bilateral ties

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi stable, doctors monitoring her: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Floods disrupt life in northern districts of Kerala, rail services hit

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Pune Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon