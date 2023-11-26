Kejriwal accuses central agencies of bias action on party's foundation day

Taking a swipe at the central government, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, invoked on Sunday the action of central agencies against AAP leaders on the party's foundation day.

"In the history of India, no other political party has been targeted as much as AAP has been targeted in the last 11 years. They filed more than 250 false cases against us in 11 years. All agencies in the country were put after AAP. But they never found any evidence to this day. This is the biggest certificate of our honesty," CM Kejriwal said.

On this day in 2021, Kejriwal founded AAP from the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, which was launched, under the leadership of anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare, against the backdrop of corruption scandals that hit headlines during the Congress-led UPA government.

"On this day in the year 2012, the common man of the country stood up and established his own party, the 'Aam Aadmi Party'. From then until today, there have been many ups and downs. In these 11 years, many difficulties have also come, but there has been no decrease in the spirit and passion of all of us," the AAP chief said.

"My heart is heavy; this is the first foundation day when Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair are not here with us. They have been jailed in false cases. The BJP knows how to make leaders of other parties bend through false cases, but they don't know how to do that to AAP. It is a matter of pride for us that none of our MLAs sold themselves or broke," he added.

He also thanked the party workers and the public for the party's growth as a national party.

"Today, a small party has been transformed into a national party by the people with their love and blessings. The blessings of the public are with us, and we all will continue to move ahead with our strong intentions and work for the public.

Also Read Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders Delhi grappling with severe AQI, Kejriwal doing 'political tourism': BJP 'Vacant posts will be filled if Kejriwal govt gets control over services' CM Patel visits Japan to promote Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali border to take part in stir Citizens should not be afraid of approaching courts: CJI Chandrachud World has also come to regard us as Vishwamitra: PM Modi in Telangana India came out of adverse situations due to its Constitution, says Meghwal

The AAP chose to launch itself on November 26 as the Constitution was adopted on this day in 1949.

"Best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of the party," Kejriwal added.