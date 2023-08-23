Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module

"Chandrayaan3 imprints our identity on the Moon's southern frontier, a triumph unmatched, Raghav Chadha said

Chandrayaan-3

Artist's illustration of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the country in congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface on Wednesday and called it a "historical" moment.
"This is historical. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said in a post on X.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the successful landing was a "triumph unmatched.
"We're over the moon! he said on X.
This feat is a testament to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) indomitable spirit, he said, adding that their commitment and hard work has made every Indian's heart swell with pride.
"Chandrayaan3 imprints our identity on the Moon's southern frontier, a triumph unmatched, Chadha said.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava becomes NGT chairperson

Reaching consensus on Jaipur call for action to promote global trade: Goyal

'New history has been written,' says PM Modi as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

India conquers the Moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

Delhi petrol pump owners protest; demand removal of VAT, margins revision

This historic leap is a clarion call to aim for the stars and serves as a resounding reminder that the sky is not the limit, it is our launchpad, the AAP leader added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Raghav Chadha ISRO Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon