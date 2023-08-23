Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the country in congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface on Wednesday and called it a "historical" moment.

"This is historical. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said in a post on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the successful landing was a "triumph unmatched.

"We're over the moon! he said on X.

This feat is a testament to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) indomitable spirit, he said, adding that their commitment and hard work has made every Indian's heart swell with pride.

"Chandrayaan3 imprints our identity on the Moon's southern frontier, a triumph unmatched, Chadha said.

Also Read Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava becomes NGT chairperson Reaching consensus on Jaipur call for action to promote global trade: Goyal 'New history has been written,' says PM Modi as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon India conquers the Moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing Delhi petrol pump owners protest; demand removal of VAT, margins revision

This historic leap is a clarion call to aim for the stars and serves as a resounding reminder that the sky is not the limit, it is our launchpad, the AAP leader added.