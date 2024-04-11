Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar sacked over illegal appointment

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after he was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case (Photo: PTI)

In another setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Delhi Vigilance Department has now sacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, citing "illegal appointment."

The decision to sack Bibhav Kumar comes in light of a 2007 case against him for 'assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from doing his duty.'

The vigilance department has said that the employment of a private person is temporary, and a background check regarding his pending criminal case was not conducted.

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, "First, the Delhi CM is arrested in the fake Delhi liquor case. Now, the LG has begun dismissing his entire staff, including his private secretary."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra stated, "Bibhav's removal was necessary. Firstly, his appointment was illegal; secondly, he was under investigation in corruption cases; and thirdly, and most importantly, Kejriwal is in jail. His team could potentially destroy evidence and influence witnesses at the behest of the accused in the liquor policy case. Removing him will help ensure a fair investigation."

The ED had previously filed a charge sheet against four people in the case, including three purported associates of the Okhla MLA.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court had issued a summons for Khan to appear before it on April 20, following an application by the probe agency seeking the initiation of trial against the legislator for failing to comply with previous summonses.

According to the ED, Khan had not adhered to summonses issued for questioning on January 23, January 31, February 9, February 19, February 26, and March 4.