Home / India News / Kerala cabinet approves Bill easing rules on sandalwood cutting, sale

Kerala cabinet approves Bill easing rules on sandalwood cutting, sale

The cabinet on Saturday approved a draft bill that allows felling and sale of sandalwood trees on private property, subject to the permission of the Forest Department

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvanthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cutting and selling sandalwood trees on private lands may soon be exempt from punishment in Kerala, thanks to a draft legislation cleared by the state cabinet.

The cabinet on Saturday approved a draft bill that allows felling and sale of sandalwood trees on private property, subject to the permission of the Forest Department.

A special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved the draft of the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the Kerala Forest Act, 1961 in this regard, a CMO statement said here.

The Bill provides for granting permission to cut and sell sandalwood trees on private lands through the Forest Department, while ensuring that farmers receive the sale proceeds.

 

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said sandalwood cultivation can be promoted in the state by ensuring the farmers receive the proceeds from the sale of sandalwood trees.

The current market price of one kilo of sandalwood ranges between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000, depending on the quality and is likely to increase further, he said in a statement.

"Now, even if a sandalwood tree is stolen from one's own land, a case has to be filed against the land owner. That is why people are not willing to plant sandalwood trees," the minister said.

Under the present law, only dead or dangerous sandalwood trees are allowed to be cut. He said it also allows cutting of trees on lands where houses are built for personal use.

The bill does not allow the cutting of sandalwood trees on revenue-assigned lands, reserved for the government, Saseendran said.

For this, amendments should be made to the Land Revenue Act regarding the granting of title deeds, he said.

Currently, there is no provision to compound forest crimes that reach the court, the minister said adding that the Bill also includes a provision to compound some of such crimes with the permission of the judiciary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Red Sandalwood Kerala

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

