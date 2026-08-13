Kerala CM flags 'shocking' irregularities in PSC, says action after probe

Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday said serious irregularities had come to light in Kerala PSC and necessary action would be taken after the investigation is completed.

Addressing a press conference here, Satheesan said "shocking information" had been received regarding the alleged irregularities in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) and that a serious investigation was underway.

The state government has ordered a Crime Branch probe into examinations conducted by the PSC and appointments made to government services under the previous CPI (M)-led LDF regime.

"A serious investigation is taking place in the PSC based on reports that widespread irregularities are happening there. I cannot say much; all the information we have received is shocking. Isn't that why we are conducting an investigation," he said.

"It is not right for me to comment on it while the investigation is ongoing. A very serious investigation is taking place based on very serious allegations that came up," he said.

Asked about reports that the logbook or official travel records of the PSC chairman's official vehicle had not been maintained for two months, Satheesan said the matter could be examined.

On the ongoing Crime Branch investigation into the irregularities in PSC, he said it would be inappropriate to comment before its report is submitted.

"Let its report come. Without the report coming, without understanding the nature of the report, it is not right for us to say anything. Commenting on it now would be improper," he said.

Responding to questions about the ongoing protest by Lower Primary School Teachers (LPST) candidates, Satheesan said the PSC had conducted an examination and prepared a rank list of around 15,000 candidates when only 500 vacancies were available.

"At a time when there are 500 vacancies, the PSC conducted an exam and created a list of 15,000 people for 500 vacancies. Do you know what the status of those 500 vacancies is. At the time when these 500 vacancies were reported, there was a division fall," he said "That means the number of teachers who will lose their jobs through division fall is 1,131. We have to protect 1131 people when there are no vacancies. Is it even right to conduct an exam like that? The exam was conducted for non-existent vacancies," he said.

Satheesan said the government had sought two months from the protesting candidates to study the issue and had held several rounds of discussions with them.

"The Education minister spoke to them thrice. I called them into my chamber and spoke to them; I told them to hold it off for two months temporarily. After that, upon my request as well, the education minister's Additional Private Secretary went and delivered a letter directly to the protest venue," he said.

"No government in Kerala has done this. We weren't opposing their protest. We were asking for time to study the matter. We weren't insulting them," Satheesan said.

He said the protesters were subsequently called again for discussions and that the government held five or six rounds of talks.

He also spoke on irregularities in purchase and supply of ghee to Sabarimala temple managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Responding to queries, Satheesan said the investigation was being conducted under the direct supervision of the Kerala High Court and the government had no interference in it.

"The government has no interference within the scope of that investigation. I had an elaborate discussion with the Devaswom Minister about it. It is an investigation conducted with officials directly selected by the High Court," he said.

Satheesan alleged that serious irregularities had taken place at Sabarimala during the previous LDF rule and claimed that political leadership had backed those involved.

"Serious irregularities have taken place. It happened during their time. The door frame was stolen; now even Lord Ayyappa's ghee has been stolen. What was happening. And behind all of it, wasn't there the support of a political leadership as well? All of these were political appointments," he said.

He alleged that during the previous LDF government, theft was committed in the most sacred, ancient Sabarimala temple, in a manner unprecedented in the history of Kerala.

Satheesan added the government was studying its restructuring of the MEDISEP health insurance scheme for state government employees, after widespread complaints.