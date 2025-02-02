Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala court issues non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

Kerala court issues non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

The case against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna was filed for allegedly publishing misleading medical advertisements in English and Malayalam newspapers

Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna,vote,election 2024,voting

Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Chairman Acharya Balkrishna | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Kerala court has issued a non-bailable warrant against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna, MD and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, after they failed to appear in a criminal case, reported LiveLaw. The case was filed by the Kerala drugs inspector against Divya Pharmacy for allegedly publishing misleading medical advertisements in English and Malayalam newspapers.   
 
The court issued the warrant to ensure their presence on February 15. Earlier, the Palakkad District Court had issued a bailable warrant for their appearance on February 1.  
 
The case against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna, and Divya Pharmacy -- part of their Haridwar-based company, Patanjali Ayurved -- was registered in October 2024. The court had summoned them to appear on January 16, but they failed to appear in the court. The case involves misleading advertisements claiming that Patanjali products could cure high blood pressure and diabetes, which violates the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.   
 
Significantly, similar cases are ongoing in courts in Kozhikode in Kerala and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where summons have been issued multiple times, but Ramdev and Balakrishna have not appeared. The Palakkad case is now scheduled for February 1.
 
In Kerala alone, 10 cases have been filed -- four in Kozhikode, three in Palakkad, two in Ernakulam, and one in Thiruvananthapuram.
 
Previously, on January 15, the Supreme Court warned states and Union territories that they could face contempt action if they hesitate to take action against individuals and companies responsible for misleading medical advertisements.
 

More From This Section

Zakia Jafri

Zakia Jafri, widow of Cong MP killed in Gujarat riots, dies in Ahmedabad

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to be presented in Lok Sabha on Feb 3

road accident

6 dead, many missing after vehicle falls into canal in Haryana's Fatehabad

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Ensure 'zero errors' for Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami: UP CM to officials

Kishan Kapoor

News Highlights: Veteran Himachal BJP leader Kishan Kapoor dies at 73; CM, governor pay tribute

Topics : Baba Ramdev Balakrishnan Kerala medical Advertisement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon