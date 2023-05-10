Kerala govt grants working hours relaxation to those with autistic children

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced relaxations in working hours for its employees who have children suffering from autistic disorders, cerebral palsy, multiple disabilities, and mental retardation.

One of the government employees who is a parent of children with 40 per cent or more such disabilities will be given relaxation in working hours, the government said in a statement here.

A maximum of 16 hours of total working hours in a month will be allowed to one of such employees, it said.

This is in addition to the concessions currently granted to government staff.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today.

Also Read The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid' 11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient Bank of Baroda launches electronic bank guarantee on its digital platform K'taka polling ends: Rahul thanks voters, lauds Cong for dignified campaign One college inaugurated every month in last 9 years: PM Modi in Rajasthan Char Dham Yatra: Excise dept launches drive against illegal liquor 'The Kerala Story' to release in 37 countries on May 12: Adah Sharma