Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,064

JN.1, JN.1 covid, covid

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 247 | Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala reported 128 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Monday.
Of the 315 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 128 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 3,128, as per the website.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,064.
The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 247. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,529 till date.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in Covid cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage viral infections, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

Covid-19 update: In biggest single-day spike, India registers 628 cases

Surprise inspection of Delhi hospitals begins as new Covid variant surges

J-K: Additional forces deployed in Poonch as search for terrorists underway

Army chief to review ongoing counter-terrorist operations in Rajouri today

Topics : Coronavirus Kerala government Kerala health problems Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon