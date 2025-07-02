Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kesavan Ramachandaran appointed as new executive director of RBI on July 1

Kesavan Ramachandaran appointed as new executive director of RBI on July 1

Prior to being promoted as Executive Director, Kesavan Ramachandran was serving as Principal Chief General Manager in Risk Monitoring Department

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Ramachandran has experience of over three decades in areas relating to currency management, Banking and Non-Banking supervision, training and administration. (File Image)

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director of RBI with effect from July 1.

"As Executive Director, Kesavan Ramachandran will look after Department of Regulation (Prudential Regulation Division)," said the central bank in the statement. 

Prior to being promoted as Executive Director, Kesavan Ramachandran was serving as Principal Chief General Manager in Risk Monitoring Department. Ramachandran has experience of over three decades in areas relating to currency management, Banking and Non-Banking supervision, training and administration.

He also served as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College during his career. He served as, RBI's nominee on the Board of Canara Bank for over five years and on the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board of ICAI for two years. 

 

Ramachandran holds a postgraduate degree and an MBA in Banking and Finance. He also holds a diploma in International Financial Reporting from ACCA, UK, and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

Previously, in March, the RBI appointed Indranil Bhattacharyya as executive director (ED). As executive director, Bhattacharyya will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research, the RBI said in a statement. The appointment is effective from March 19. Prior to his promotion as ED, Bhattacharyya was serving as Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department of the RBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

