Arunachal CM Khandu asks citizens to share ideas for Budget 2026-27

He emphasised that public participation is key to building a stronger, progressive and inclusive Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu, CM, Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday invited citizens to actively participate in shaping the state budget 2026-27 by sharing suggestions, ideas and feedback, stressing that the government aims to make the process more inclusive, participatory and people-centric.

In a message shared on social media, the chief minister called on people from all sections of society to contribute their inputs as the state prepares its annual financial roadmap.

He emphasised that public participation is key to building a stronger, progressive and inclusive Arunachal Pradesh.

"As we prepare the Arunachal Budget 2026-27, the government of Arunachal Pradesh invites valuable suggestions, ideas, and feedback from all citizens," Khandu said in a post on X.

 

He urged people to be active partners in the development process.

Highlighting the importance of collective effort in governance, the chief minister added, "Let us work together to build a stronger, inclusive, and progressive Arunachal. Share your suggestions and be a part of the budgeting process."  According to the information shared by the government, suggestions for the state budget can be submitted through the dedicated portal, with the last date for entries set as February 20.

To encourage wider participation, the top five suggestions will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

