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Home / India News / Kharge calls for unity in INDIA bloc to confront challenges facing country

Kharge calls for unity in INDIA bloc to confront challenges facing country

Kharge charged that the assault on the Constitution continues and probe agencies are persistently being used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge and other leaders are expected to address the media after the meeting in the afternoon (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged opposition leaders to strengthen unity to confront the political, economic, social and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's "misgovernance".

Addressing a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc here, Kharge charged that the assault on the Constitution continues and probe agencies are persistently being used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents.

He also highlighted that the economic environment is extremely negative and new investments are not coming in at the pace required to generate new jobs.

The Congress chief also pointed out to the "complete mismanagement" of the examination system due to which the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth are being betrayed.

 

Batting for unity among opposition leaders, he said, "On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when we all came together firmly to defeat the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation.

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"Now we must strengthen that same spirit even further and move forward, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance," Kharge said at the start of the meeting.

Slamming the special intensive revision of electoral rolls (SIR), he said the voting rights of millions of people are being "stripped away" due to it.

"The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being persistently used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents," he alleged, adding discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments.

He also claimed that private monopolies are growing in many sectors, and the future of MSMEs is in serious crisis.

"Due to the complete mismanagement of the examination system, the hopes and aspirations of our lakhs of youth are being betrayed. Atrocities against the weaker sections of society, especially in BJP-ruled states, continue relentlessly. Our foreign policy has been completely compromised, and those traditional values that India has long staunchly supported have not been upheld," he also alleged.

Kharge and other leaders are expected to address the media after the meeting in the afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress Opposition

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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