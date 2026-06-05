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Home / India News / Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy resigns over portfolio allocation

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy resigns over portfolio allocation

The Congress leadership made a last-ditch attempt in the middle of the press conference to persuade the disgruntled minister, but he remained firm in his decision

Ramalinga Reddy with DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said Reddy's concerns related to the nature of the department allotted to him would be addressed and asserted that there was nothing to worry about | Image: X/@RLR_BTM

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced that he will tender his resignation from the post of minister, expressing displeasure over the allocation of portfolio.

The minister said he wanted the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was made minister for Major and Medium Irrigation projects.

The resignation comes after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allotted the portfolios on Thursday night.

"I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience," Reddy said at a press conference here.

He said, "How long can I tolerate this humiliation, and what else were the options before me?"  This was a major setback for the Shivakumar government, which came to power on Wednesday.

 

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The Congress leadership made a last-ditch attempt in the middle of the press conference to persuade the disgruntled minister, but he remained firm in his decision.

He told the leaders who approached him with the party leadership's message that the time is now lapsed to pay heed to any suggestions.  CM Shivakumar to address concerns

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation over portfolio allocation would be resolved through discussions.

He even described the senior Congress leader as a close friend and valued colleague.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said Reddy's concerns related to the nature of the department allotted to him would be addressed and asserted that there was nothing to worry about.

"Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague and a senior leader. His concern is that he may not be able to work in a department that requires extensive travel, and he would like some other portfolio. I will discuss the matter with him and sort it out. There is nothing to worry about," the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka government Indian National Congress Congress

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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