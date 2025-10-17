Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kolkata metro to run special night services on Blue line for Kali Puja

Kolkata metro to run special night services on Blue line for Kali Puja

The last train from Sahid Khudiram will depart at 11 pm for Dakshineswar instead of 9:33 pm, the Metro Railway said in a statement

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Metro Railway Kolkata will run special night services on the Blue line on October 20 on the occasion of Kali Puja, an official statement said on Friday.

While the last train will leave from Dakshineswar station for Sahid Khudiram at 10:51 pm instead of the normal 9:28 pm, the last train from Sahid Khudiram will depart at 11 pm for Dakshineswar instead of 9:33 pm, the Metro Railway said in a statement.

On October 20, 144 services (72 services on UP and DN sections each) will be run along the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) corridor instead of 272 services on other Mondays, but the special services will be run at night to enable thousands of devotees to attend the puja rituals at the two heritage Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India News Kolkata Metro festivals Metro Rail

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

