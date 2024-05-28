Kolkata Police issue traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's mega roadshow

PM Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata on May 28 and May 29, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Kolkata on May 28 and May 29, 2024. Amid the roadshow, Kolkata Traffic Police issued an advisory, which included road diversions, closures, and alternative routes to manage anticipated traffic surges during the event. PM Modi is to visit West Bengal for two days before the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections which will take place on June 1.

Kolkata Traffic Police shared a traffic advisory on X (formerly known as Twitter). While sharing the traffic notification, the X caption read, "Traffic Notification in connection with visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the city of Kolkata on 28.05.2024 and 29.05.2024.”

Modi is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon and will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. According to BJP sources, he will hold another rally in Jadavpur at 4:00 p.m.

Later in the day, at around 5:55 p.m., he will pay floral tribute to the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, followed by a 2.5 km-long roadshow in Kolkata.

The advisory states that the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted in some parts of Kolkata from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday or until the conclusion of PM Modi's visit. Additionally, vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these times.

Kolkata Traffic restriction and diversion on May 28 and May 29

The traffic in Kolkata will be restricted on May 28 and the restricted routes are 11 Furlong Gate, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, R.R Avenue, Govt. Place East, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, C.R Avenue, J.M Avenue, Girish Avenue, K V V Avenue, N K Saha Lane, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B. B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, and Old Court House Street.

On May 28, traffic will be restricted to fewer routes including Raj Bhawan (South) Gate, RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Kidderpore Road, and 11 Furlong Gate.

On Tuesday, Biddhan Sarani will remain shut for all types of vehicles from 3 pm to 9 pm.

All heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering around Raj Bhawan from 6 am (Tuesday) to 10 pm (Wednesday). Vehicle traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial roads and feeder roads as and when necessary.