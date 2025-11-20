Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kumbh authority clears Nashik airport expansion with March 2027 target

Kumbh authority clears Nashik airport expansion with March 2027 target

A meeting of the Kumbh authority was held on Wednesday, during which the administrative approval was given to construct a new integrated terminal building along with ancillary works

Press Trust of India Nashik
Nov 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

In view of the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority has given its administrative approval for the expansion of the Nashik (Ozar) airport, officials have said.

The chairman of the Authority and divisional commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam has directed that the airport expansion work be completed before March 2027, an official release said on Wednesday.

The airport is located about 20 km from Nashik in the Ozar area. It is maintained by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

A meeting of the Kumbh authority was held on Wednesday, during which the administrative approval was given to construct a new integrated terminal building along with ancillary works at an estimated cost of Rs 556 crore.

 

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the state government and HAL for the airport expansion. The expansion will raise the passenger traffic capacity of the airport from 300 per hour to 1,000 passengers per hour, the release added.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held between October 31, 2026, and July 24, 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kumbh Mela Kumbh Nashik Maharashtra

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

