Friday, February 06, 2026 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kunal Kamra challenges Sahyog Portal, IT Rules amendment in Bombay HC

Kunal Kamra challenges Sahyog Portal, IT Rules amendment in Bombay HC

Comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay HC challenging the Centre's Sahyog Portal and amended IT Rules, alleging they enable content blocking without safeguards and violate free speech rights

Kunal Kamra

Image: X@kunalkamra88

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court questioning the legality of the Union government’s Sahyog Portal and the 2025 amendment to Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
 
What provisions are being challenged by Kamra? 
Kamra’s petition targets provisions that allow social media platforms to be directed to block online content. The challenge comes against the backdrop of an earlier Karnataka High Court ruling in a case brought by X Corp, where the court held that the Sahyog Portal facilitates coordination between intermediaries and government authorities and does not amount to censorship.
 
 
How does Kamra view the amended IT framework? 
In his plea, Kamra argues that the amendment to the IT framework effectively establishes an alternative content-blocking mechanism that bypasses the statutory safeguards prescribed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Also Read

Bombay High Court

Harsh words not enough, must see economic cost of air pollution: Bombay HC

Supreme Court, SC

SC flags misuse of right to constitutional remedies under Article 32

Bombay High Court

HC flags access to phones in Goa's Colvale jail, orders jammer network

grok ai, xai

Meity unhappy with X's reply on Grok misuse, may seek more detailspremium

Grok

Grok objectionable content row: Govt gives X another 72 hours to file reply

 
Does the petition raise concerns over due process? 
According to the petition, the portal enables takedown directions without prior notice to users, thereby undermining principles of natural justice and constitutionally protected free speech.
 
How does the plea rely on Supreme Court precedent? 
The challenge further contends that Rule 3(1)(d) and the Sahyog Portal are ultra vires the IT Act and inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India.
 
Why is Section 79 cited in the challenge? 
It is argued that the measures cannot be justified under Section 79(3)(b) of the Act, as Section 79 merely provides conditional immunity to intermediaries and does not confer independent blocking powers.
 
What constitutional violations are alleged? 
Kamra’s plea alleges that the amended rule and the portal together create a parallel takedown regime without procedural protections mandated by law, rendering them manifestly arbitrary. On constitutional grounds, the provisions are said to violate Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g), without meeting the permissible restrictions under Articles 19(2) and 19(6).
 
What is the issue around delegation of powers? 
The petition also questions the delegation of information-blocking powers to state governments and departments, arguing that such authority lies exclusively with the Union under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.
 
Are there other similar challenges before the court? 
Separately, senior advocate Haresh Jagtiani has filed an independent writ petition before the same court, raising similar constitutional objections to the Sahyog Portal and the amended rule.
 
When will the court hear the matter next? 
The bench has listed both petitions for further consideration on March 16.

More From This Section

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Govt outlines tunnel, elevated road and bypass projects to decongest Delhi

Sushil Kumar

Delhi court denies bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar in athlete's murder case

Parvesh Verma

Delhi govt suspends 3 Jal Board engineers after biker's death in pit

UPSC

UPSC changes exam centre choices for candidates with benchmark disability

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Rlys' financial health improved in last 10 yrs, surplus revenue: Vaishnaw

Topics : Kunal Kamra Bombay High Court IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance