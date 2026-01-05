Monday, January 05, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt gives X 72 more hours to reply on Grok objectionable content issue

Govt gives X 72 more hours to reply on Grok objectionable content issue

Centre gives Elon Musk-owned X 72 more hours to explain how Grok generated objectionable images, seeks detailed technical and governance review

Grok

Users in India and across the world have been able to use Grok to create sexually explicit and objectionable images of women and children with simple prompts | Image: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has extended by 72 hours the time given to Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) to explain how its flagship artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was able to generate objectionable images of women and children at the request of the platform’s users in India, sources said.
 
The platform now has till 5 pm on January 7 to respond to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s queries, including submitting a report of the comprehensive “technical, procedural and governance-level” review it conducted on Grok, a senior government official said.
 
“They (X) sought more time, citing the holidays in the US and the unavailability of most of their global and legal teams. For the time being, they have complied with government orders of removing all objectionable and illegal content,” the official said.
 
 
Earlier this week, in a letter sent to X, the cyber law division of the IT ministry had asked the platform to “remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, without vitiating the evidence in any manner”.
 
In its letter, the IT ministry had also said that X must enforce its terms of service and AI-usage restrictions, and take “strong deterrent measures”, including suspending, terminating or taking other action against accounts using Grok to create sexually explicit images of women and children.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI's first device may rely on audio-based interactions: What to expect

IT companies, IT sector

Q3FY26 results preview: IT companies' growth likely to remain mutedpremium

Grok

Explicit image row: Meity asks X to review Grok, submit report in 72 hours

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, NEWSROOM

TV at 100: From passive viewing to an interactive, AI-driven futurepremium

Anand Mahindra

Mahindra bets on AI and skills to drive its 'Tech-First' transformationpremium

 
A day after the IT ministry’s letter, Musk warned in a post on X that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”.
 
Users in India and across the world have been able to use Grok to create sexually explicit and objectionable images of women and children with simple prompts.
 
The issue has triggered backlash from several users, including a large number of women, who have also resorted to tagging Grok and giving the chatbot instructions that their photo should not be allowed to be used by anyone to create any objectionable or sexually explicit images.
 
Following the issue, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last week remarked that social media platforms needed to take responsibility for the content on their platforms.
 
“Today, social media is such a big influence in our society. They (social media intermediaries) must take responsibility for the content they host. There should be intervention on the content on these platforms,” Vaishnaw had said.
 
Last week, the IT ministry had also issued a directive to all social media companies to take down obscene content on their platforms or face strict action. In its third advisory of 2025, reminding platforms of their duty to comply with the IT Rules and the IT Act, the ministry said intermediaries should apply greater “rigour” in monitoring such vulgar and obscene content.
 
The IT ministry had, in its advisory, said there was a need for greater consistency and rigour in the observance of due diligence obligations by intermediaries, particularly in the “identification, reporting and expeditious removal” of content that is “obscene, indecent, vulgar, pornographic, paedophilic, harmful to children or otherwise unlawful”.
   

More From This Section

Tech Wrap January 5

Tech Wrap Jan 5: Samsung Micro RGB TV, CMF by Nothing, OPPO A6 Pro launch

XReal 1S

CES 2026: XReal 1S AR glasses unveiled with FHD screen, Sound by Bose

iPhone 16, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 16 at ₹59,990, MacBook Air at ₹68k

CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro

Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro in India soon: Details

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Xiaomi to kick off 2026 with Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro launch on Jan 6

Topics : artifical intelligence Chatbot IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026ONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatSAIL Share PricePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon