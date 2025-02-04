Business Standard

Ladki Bahin scheme to continue in Maharashtra without interruption: Shinde

Ladki Bahin scheme to continue in Maharashtra without interruption: Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue without interruption, reaffirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to the welfare of women

Women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme | (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue without interruption, reaffirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to the welfare of women.

The Ladki Bahin scheme is widely credited to have contributed to the BJP-led coalition's big win in the state assembly polls in November 2024.

Women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme.

The Shiv Sena headed by Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Thane city on Monday night, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti government would never allow the Ladki Bahin scheme to be discontinued."  He reiterated the government's commitment to social welfare programmes.

 

"Our responsibility has increased as we have been given another chance to serve the people," said Shinde, who holds charge of the housing and urban development departments.

He addressed concerns related to pending housing projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra.

The minister assured that stalled development projects, some pending for over 25 years, would now be completed in a time-bound manner.

He praised the cluster development scheme introduced by the Maharashtra government, calling it a one-of-a-kind initiative not seen in any other country.

It would effectively address shortcomings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, particularly the exclusion of residents living on upper floors from rehabilitation benefits, Shinde said.

"The cluster scheme will provide a comprehensive solution for all types of rehabilitation and development, ensuring that every affected family receives the benefits they deserve," he said.

Taking a dig at political opponents, Shinde said his government does not merely show pictures and make grand announcements, but takes action and delivers results.

"Now that I am the housing minister, I will ensure that long-pending projects finally see the light of day and are completed on time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra welfare schemes

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

