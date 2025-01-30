Business Standard

Ajit Pawar warns party workers against involvement in extortion rackets

Asking his party workers to maintain a clean character, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said political interference will not be tolerated in the administration

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar arrived in Beed on Thursday morning, his first visit since becoming the district guardian minister. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the political row over the murder of a sarpanch, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked NCP workers in Beed district not to get involved in extortion attempts targeting development projects.

Asking his party workers to maintain a "clean character", the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said political interference will not be tolerated in the administration.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close associate of state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

The opposition has been demanding Munde's ouster in the wake of the arrest of his associate and to facilitate an impartial probe into the murder of Deshmukh.

 

Pawar arrived in Beed on Thursday morning, his first visit since becoming the district guardian minister.

Addressing a gathering of NCP workers, he said, "Maintain a clean character. Everybody should take care not to mingle with the wrong people. Our image among the people here (in Beed) should be good."  "No political interference will be tolerated in the administrative works and no one should ask for extortion money in development works," Pawar said.

The deputy CM said if he comes to know about such activities, he will not spare anyone and invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the guilty.

"I can take any sort of action. I have already told (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis that when I am taking this responsibility (as guardian minister of Beed), everyone should co-operate with me," he said.

Pawar also warned those brandishing guns in the public.

"I am also going to tell the (police) department that if someone is found showing a revolver or firing in the air, their licenses should be cancelled. I will not tolerate reels (short videos on social media) with weapons. Law will be equal for all, because a change should happen and people should feel the change," he said.

On his plans for Beed district's development, Pawar said he will take decisions on matters which fall under his purview and will discuss with the CM the issues which are under his jurisdiction.

"But while doing this, I will also consult the public representatives and the two ministers - Dhananjay Munde and Panakaja Munde (both cousins and hailing from Beed)," Pawar said.

The NCP leader further said he will help everyone, including those in the opposition.

Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed.

Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case, including NCP's former tehsil chief Vishnu Chate.

Chate allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company that had installed a windmill in the district and threatened to stop their operations if their demands were not met, police earlier said.

Deshmukh had tried to intervene and stop the extortion, leading to his abduction, torture and murder on December 9, following which an FIR was registered against seven persons, including Chate.

Topics : ajit pawar NCP Maharashtra extortion case

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

