Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised in Patna, to be airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

Lalu Prasad Yadav was hospitalised in Patna after a sudden spike in blood sugar levels and is under medical supervision. He is likely to be airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been battling heart-related ailments, suffered a sudden spike in blood sugar levels (File photo)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, 76, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated en route to the Patna airport. The veteran leader, who was scheduled to board an Air India flight to Delhi at 4.05 pm, has been admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna, reported India Today.
 
According to sources, Lalu Prasad, who has been battling heart-related ailments, suffered a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, leading to the health scare. Medical experts are monitoring his condition, and he is likely to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, via air ambulance later today for advanced treatment.
 
 
Addressing reporters, senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra reassured supporters about Lalu Prasad’s condition. “We knew that his blood pressure and sugar levels were fluctuating. He is going to Delhi for a check-up and will return soon. There is no need to worry. The blessings of 13 crore people of Bihar are with him. He has always fought against communal forces, and he is needed,” he said.
 
Lalu Prasad has a long history of health issues. In December 2022, he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore, with his younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, donating a kidney to him. Earlier, in 2014, he underwent a six-hour aortic valve replacement surgery at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. He also had angioplasty at the same institute last year.
 
His health took a downturn in July 2024, leading to his admission to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. Given his ongoing medical concerns, his doctors have been keeping a close watch on his condition.
 
Apart from his health struggles, Lalu Prasad is embroiled in multiple legal cases. Convicted in several fodder scam cases, he is currently out on bail on medical grounds. Additionally, he, along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, has been named in the land-for-jobs case. The former Union Railway Minister is also accused of offering railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their families during his tenure.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

