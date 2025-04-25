Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Large number of Indians quit pursuing career goals due to hurdles: Study

Large number of Indians quit pursuing career goals due to hurdles: Study

The study was conducted to understand Gen AI adoption, potential, and impact among people in India in which over 8,000 people across 18 cities covered

professionals , working women

The study found that while AI excitement is high, it's still early days for adoption. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 61 per cent of Indians who participated in a survey shared that they stopped pursuing a professional or creative goal after facing hurdles, a Google and Kantar report said on Friday.

The study was conducted to understand Gen AI adoption, potential, and impact among people in India in which over 8,000 people across 18 cities covered.

"Common roadblocks often prevent progress, such as simply getting started, a struggle for 68 per cent or lacking necessary skills and guidance, which holds back 52 per cent. These aren't minor frustrations; they can sometimes have real costs, often stopping people from pursuing goals altogether, with 61 per cent of Indians reporting they abandoned a professional or creative aspiration due to such hurdles," the report said.

 

The study found that while AI excitement is high, it's still early days for adoption.

According to the 60 per cent that were covered in study aren't familiar with AI, and only 31 per cent have tried any Generative AI tool.

The research also showed a strong, innate desire among Indians to improve and excel, with the majority seeking to boost productivity (72 per cent), enhance creativity (77 per cent), and communicate more effectively (73 per cent) in their daily lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Krishnaswamy, K Kasturirangan, Kasturirangan

Former Isro Chairman K Kasturirangan passes away at 84 in Bengaluru

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA probes Pak-backed arms, drug smuggling by Khalistani operatives

BRO, Sikkim, rescue op, Aid

Over 1,100 tourists rescued in landslide-hit Sikkim, 1,800 stranded

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister

Working on to ensure 'not even a drop' of water goes to Pak: C R Paatil

PremiumRajasthan govt charts strategy to develop adventure tourism segment

Rajasthan govt charts strategy to develop adventure tourism segment

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Indian professionals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon