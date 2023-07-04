Live updatesIndia is all set to virtually host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today. The summit will witness the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the BJP government in Manipur has pitted the indigenous communities against each other in the violence-hit state, which has led to the riots.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, an effort towards establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals.