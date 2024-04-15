LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear CM Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court will today hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest by the probe agency.
The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the ED last month in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the Delhi liquor policy case. Last week, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till April 15. On April 8, The Delhi High Court (HC) said the plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister (CM) post of the national capital was filed for "publicity" and "heavy costs" should be imposed on former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sandeep Kumar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday engaged in conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, and shared India's concerns over the conditions arising out of the Iran-Israel hostilities. The minister held talks on the larger regional situation and also 'agreed to stay in touch'. In retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, Iran began its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles. "Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar stated on X.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP manifesto on Sunday and emphasised on the need for a strong government with a comfortable majority to lead India forward in times of global conflicts and uncertainty. “The BJP remains dedicated to forming a government that will fortify the nation’s economy and propel it towards progress and development. This Sankalp Patra from the BJP assures such a government,” he said.
9:54 AM
World can't afford more war, says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
At the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which was convened after Iranian drone and missile strikes on Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said the 'Middle East' was on the brink, adding that neither the region nor the world can afford more war. "We have a shared responsibility to work for peace. Regional--and indeed global--peace and security are being undermined by the hour. Neither the region nor the world can afford more war," Guterres stated.
9:50 AM
Trump's hush money trial begins today with jury selection
In the first criminal trial of a former American president, the hush money trial of Donald Trump begins today with jury selection. As part of an alleged effort to keep salacious — and, he says, bogus — stories about his sex life from emerging during his 2016 campaign, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. It is also the first of Trump's four indictments to go to trial.
9:45 AM
Two dead in Muzaffarnagar roof collapse incident, 18 people rescued
Police officials have rescued 18 people while one person being seriously injured, ADG, Meerut zone, Dhruva Kant Thakur said. Two persons were killed in the incident and one is feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing.
9:42 AM
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar speaks to Israeli counterpart on hostilities with Iran
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a discussion with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, and shared India's concerns over the situation arising out of the Iran-Israel hostilities. In a telephonic conversation, he held talks on the regional conflict and also 'agreed to stay in touch'.
9:34 AM
Punjab CM Mann to meet AAP Kejriwal in Tihar Jail today
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail today at around 12 noon, said the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal is presently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by ED in the Delhi liquor policy case.
9:21 AM
News update: Man who opened fire outside Salman's house suspected to be from Gurugram
One of the two men seen in a CCTV footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai is suspected to be from Gurugram, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Two men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where Khan resides, around 5 am and fled. An FIR has been file against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act, a police official said.
8:48 AM
Supreme Court to hear CM Kejriwal’s petition against ED arrest today
The top court will on Monday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest by the probe agency.
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 8:54 AM IST