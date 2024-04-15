LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear CM Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest today

The Supreme Court will today hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest by the probe agency.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the ED last month in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the Delhi liquor policy case. Last week, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till April 15. On April 8, The Delhi High Court (HC) said the plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister (CM) post of the national capital was filed for "publicity" and "heavy costs" should be imposed on former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sandeep Kumar.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday engaged in conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, and shared India's concerns over the conditions arising out of the Iran-Israel hostilities. The minister held talks on the larger regional situation and also 'agreed to stay in touch'. In retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, Iran began its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles. "Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar stated on X.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP manifesto on Sunday and emphasised on the need for a strong government with a comfortable majority to lead India forward in times of global conflicts and uncertainty. “The BJP remains dedicated to forming a government that will fortify the nation’s economy and propel it towards progress and development. This Sankalp Patra from the BJP assures such a government,” he said.