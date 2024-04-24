LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking VVPAT slips' complete count today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the Congress robbing people of their wealth to give to "infiltrators", questioning if such a thing has ever happened in the 50-year rule of the party. Speaking in Bengaluru, when it came to mangalsutras, her mother's was sacrificed for the country and her grandmother's gold was donated during the war.

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking directions to tally Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections. The VVPAT is a vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved the judgment on the petitions on April 18 after two days of hearing. One of the petitioners, NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), has sought ensure the voter can verify through the VVPAT slip that his/her vote, as recorded on the paper slip, has been "counted as recorded".Paving the way for fresh Ukraine funding amid Kyiv’s shortages of military supplies, the US Congress on Tuesday approved a foreign aid package worth $95 billion after months of delay. The Senate gave the nod by 79 to 18 to four bills passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after House Republican leaders switched course last week and allowed a vote on the military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and US partners in the Indo-Pacific.