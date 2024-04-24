LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking VVPAT slips' complete count today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking directions to tally Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections. The VVPAT is a vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved the judgment on the petitions on April 18 after two days of hearing. One of the petitioners, NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), has sought ensure the voter can verify through the VVPAT slip that his/her vote, as recorded on the paper slip, has been "counted as recorded".
Paving the way for fresh Ukraine funding amid Kyiv’s shortages of military supplies, the US Congress on Tuesday approved a foreign aid package worth $95 billion after months of delay. The Senate gave the nod by 79 to 18 to four bills passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after House Republican leaders switched course last week and allowed a vote on the military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and US partners in the Indo-Pacific.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the Congress robbing people of their wealth to give to "infiltrators", questioning if such a thing has ever happened in the 50-year rule of the party. Speaking in Bengaluru, when it came to mangalsutras, her mother's was sacrificed for the country and her grandmother's gold was donated during the war.
9:27 AM
Patanjali misleading advertisements case: Ramdev issues fresh apology in newspapers after Supreme Court's rap
Patanjali Ayurved's cofounders Ramdev and Balkrishna today published a fresh apology in leading newspapers for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products. This time, the published apology was bigger in size after the Supreme Court came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurved for not "prominently" displaying it earlier.
9:23 AM
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet CM Kejriwal in Tihar Jail
Delhi minister and Saurabh Bharadwaj will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail today afternoon, officials said. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's National General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.
9:21 AM
IMD issues heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai from April 27-29
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29.
IMD scientist Sushma Nair today stated that there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature. The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28.
9:19 AM
US Congress clears $95 foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with big bipartisan vote
A sweeping foreign aid package was easily passed the US Congress late on Tuesday after months of delay, clearing the way for fresh Ukraine funding amid advances from Russia’s invasion force and Kyiv’s shortages of military supplies.The Senate gave the nod by 79 to 18 to four bills passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after House Republican leaders abruptly switched course last week and allowed a vote on the military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and US partners in the Indo-Pacific.
8:39 AM
Supreme Court likely to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking VVPAT slips' complete count today
The top court is likely to pronounce today its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking directions to tally Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during elections. The VVPAT is a vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved the judgment on the petitions on April 18 after two days of hearing.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:47 AM IST