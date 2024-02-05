LIVE: CM Champai Soren's govt in Jharkhand to face floor test today



The government of Iran used accounts of UK's largest banks, Santander and Lloyds to evade sanctions and was thus able to covertly move money, according to a Bloomberg report which cited Financial Times. The sanctions-evasion plan was supported by Iran’s intelligence services, the report said.

Congress' screening committee for the Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh met on February 4, Sunday with AICC in-charge of the state Sachin Pilot asserting that winnability is the main criteria for the selection of nominees. Besides Pilot, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and state unit chief Deepak Baij, among others, were present at the meeting.

The newly formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Jharkhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Champai Soren is set to face the floor test today, February 5, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Saturday. The Congress leader said that the MLAs will camp at a 'protected place'. Several legislators in the ruling alliance, who left for Hyderabad after the swearing-in, are reported to be staying a private resort in the Telangana capital ahead of the floor test in the Assembly, according to an ANI report. Speaking on the floor test today, Jharkhand State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, "Whatsoever the result of the confidence motion, one thing is clear that Jharkhand has lost. The way Jharkhand was humiliated in front of the national and international community is absolutely shocking."