close
Sensex (-0.87%)
67008.69 -588.15
Nifty (-0.62%)
20009.25 -124.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
40574.30 -83.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.49%)
5821.65 -28.75
Nifty Bank (-0.62%)
45693.80 -286.05
Heatmap

Leaders from both NCP factions say there is no split or dispute in party

Senior leaders from both Sharad Pawar- and Ajit Pawar-led factions of the Nationalist Congress Party have said that there was no split in the party.

Jayant Patil

It is unfair on the part of the Election Commission of India to treat our case as a dispute within a political party when we have consistently maintained that there is no split, said Jayant Patil | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior leaders from both Sharad Pawar- and Ajit Pawar-led factions of the Nationalist Congress Party have said that there was no split in the party.
The Election Commission has called the rival factions of the NCP for a personal hearing on October 6 following a petition filed by the Ajit group claiming that he has been elected as the party's national president.
It is unfair on the part of the Election Commission of India to treat our case as a dispute within a political party when we have consistently maintained that there is no split, said Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra unit chief of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on Tuesday.
Sharad Pawar in his letter to the ECI stressed the fact that he never faced any opposition within the party. There is no dispute. There has been no opposition to my (Sharad Pawar's) policies from the party on any public platform, Patil told reporters.
Pawar also sought time from the ECI to explain his side because there was no dispute but there has been some exchange of emails (with Ajit Pawar's side). The ECI, without giving time to (Sharad) Pawar, concluded that there is a dispute, he added.
Asked about Patil's comments, Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior leader from the Ajit Pawar group, said, It is good as there is no dispute in the party. Some changes have taken place, such as change of national president....Ajit Pawar is now the party's president and we have already communicated this to the ECI.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar not joining NDA, says NCP's Jitendra Awhad amid speculations

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar denies split, says Ajit Pawar continues to be leader of NCP

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

NCP leaders at Ajit Pawar's house; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

US in active talks with India over producing military systems: Pentagon

Turkish Prez Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Special session of the Parliament day 3: What's on the agenda today?

'Socialist, Secular' removed from new copies of Constitution: Adhir Ranjan

Kerala to conduct seroprevalence survey on Nipah outbreaks in Kozhikode

Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar's leadership in July this year and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCP Sharad Pawar ajit pawar Nationalist Congress Party

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesStock MarketHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Stock To Watch TodayParliament Special Session UpdatesTop 10 Business IdeasBurger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon