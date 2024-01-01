Sensex (    %)
                        
Leh makes masks compulsory in public places amid surge in Covid cases

"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly

A man wearing face mask reacts on a street amid a heatwave warning, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai (Photo: Reuters)

The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Leh district administration on Monday said wearing masks in public places will be mandatory for people.
Leh recorded 11 COVID-19 cases last week.
"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly.
"People must ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in offices, workplaces and public places, including public transport," District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) CEO Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order.
The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places.
"The general public shall avoid unnecessary gathering and visiting crowded places. All Heads of departments (HoDs) of Leh district and all sub-divisional magistrates shall ensure the compliance of this order," Sukhadeve said.
The chief medical officer will ensure rigorous surveillance and submit daily status reports on COVID-19 to the DDMA, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

