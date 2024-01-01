Odisha's Jagannath temple to open its doors at 1am; details inside

To deal with the expected crowd on New Year's Day, the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will make its ways for devotees at 1am. A choice was taken to finish up the temple customs promptly on Sunday, empowering the conclusion of doors at 11pm, with plans to resume those two hours after the fact, Puri district collector Samarth Verma stated.

On January 1st of each year, hundreds of thousands of worshippers congregate at the temple in an effort to obtain the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

Odisha's Jagannath temple: What temple authorities have to say?

The chief administrator of Jagannath Temple, Ranjan Das said, "We expect that about 3-4 lakh devotees will visit the temple on New Year's Day. The added enthusiasm is also because the people want to experience the revamped surrounding of the temple due to the heritage corridor project, which is almost complete, and will be inaugurated on January 17".

Ranjan Das further added that, "We have already fined some people for chewing pan and tobacco inside the temple. We appeal to all to follow the instructions of the SJTA for making the temple premises clean and healthy".

What are the arrangements done by the authorities for the Jagannath Temple’s rituals?

Conveniences, for example, drinking water and toilets are currently available inside the structure. For the convenience of visitors, seating arrangements have also been created.

Before New Year's Day, traffic restrictions in the town have been announced. The stretch from Market Chakka to Singhadwara on Badadanda has been assigned as a 'No Vehicle Zone.' Vehicles are additionally banned on the beachside street from Digabareni to Lighthouse. 'Only emergency vehicles' are permitted on these limited streets, DIG Ashish Kumar Singh said.

For local and inter-state tourist buses, parking is assigned at the Malatipatpur transport stand, while daily passenger buses face no limitations. Special plans have been made for parking vehicles at Jail Road, Saradha Bali, Yatrika, and Jagannath Ballav parking lots.

The Odisha's Jagannath temple: Overview

In Hinduism, the Jagannath Temple is a significant Hindu temple committed to Jagannath, a type of Vishnu, one of the trinity of supreme divinity. Puri is in the capital of Odisha, on the eastern coast of India.

The Puri temple is popular for its yearly Ratha Yatra, or chariot celebration, in which the three principal deities are pulled on immense and extravagantly embellished temple vehicles, Worship is performed by the Bhil Sawar tribal priests and other community priests in the Jagannath temple.

It is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. The Puri temple is additionally well known because numerous legends believe that Krishna's heart was set there and the material that it is produced using damages the heart so they need to transform it every seven years.