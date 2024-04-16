Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Let's build nation with values of 'Lord Ram', says President Murmu

Lord Shri Ram set the highest standards of selfless service, friendship and unwavering commitment to his word, she said

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and asked them to imbibe the values of Lord Shri Ram to build a nation in line with the concept of 'Ram Rajya', where every person lives with dignity.
"Ram Navami, celebrated on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Shri Ram, guides us on the path of truth and righteousness. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is an ideal of humility, fortitude and bravery," the president said in a message.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Lord Shri Ram set the highest standards of selfless service, friendship and unwavering commitment to his word, she said.
"The festival of Ram Navami is also an opportunity to reflect on our eternal values. Let us imbibe the values of Lord Shri Ram and pledge to build a nation where, in line with the concept of Ram Rajya, every person lives with dignity and the stream of development continues to flow in everyone's life," Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : president Lord Ram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon