close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Let's oust BJP without thinking of who will be leader after polls: Mamata

"There will be a game and we will also participate in that. In Uttar Pradesh, we will play the match jointly with (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav

IANS Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated her Trinamool Congress's stand for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying that instead of thinking of who will be their leader after the polls, the prime object of the opposition parties in the nation will be to oust the BJP from power.

"There will be a game and we will also participate in that. In Uttar Pradesh, we will play the match jointly with (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav. People from all religions will participate in this game to oust the BJP from power in 2024," she said during her sit-in agitation against the Centre over non-payment of dues, which will continue till 7 p.m. on Thursday.

However, during her speech she did not even give any subtle hint on whether her blueprint of an united opposition against the BJP includes the Congress or not.

On the day of her meeting with the Samajwadi Party chief, the Trinamool Congress leadership made it clear that they will maintain a distance from the Congress and instead try to unite the regional parties having strength with their respective states.

On Monday, the Trinamool had sent representatives to attend the strategy sessions convened by Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge in wake of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha, but the choice of representatives by West Bengal's ruling party for that strategy meeting surprised all.

None of the two representatives for that starey meeting on behalf of Trinamool Congress are identified as seasoned politicians. Trinamool representative in the strategy meeting from Lok Sabha was Prasun Banerjee, who is basically a footballer- turned-politician. The party's representative from Rajya Sabha was bureaucrat- turned-politician and first time member of the upper house of the Parliament Jawhar Sirkar. It is perceived by political circles that Trinamool's representation in the strategy meeting convened by Kharge was just to scale the opposition pulse.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Role of regional parties to be important for 2024 LS polls: Amartya Sen

Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today

TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6

Samajwadi Party a perfect example of dynasty politics: BJP leader

During UPA regime, CBI was 'putting pressure' on me to 'frame' Modi: Shah

Delhi govt launches drive to send overage vehicles for scrapping

With death of MP Bapat, BJP loses 3rd sitting lawmaker in Pune since Dec

G20 Science Advisers agree to work on draft document: Ajay Kumar Sood

Hotel owners ask Joshimath disaster-hit people to vacate rooms by March 31

--IANS

src/vd

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | Samajwadi Party | BJP | Opposition parties | Politics | Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon