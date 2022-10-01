JUST IN
Business Standard

Samajwadi Party a perfect example of dynasty politics: BJP leader

BJP leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), calling it perfect example of dynasty politics.

Samajwadi Party | BJP | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Barabanki (UP) 

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav

BJP leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), calling it perfect example of dynasty politics.

"In the past 30 years, the Samajwadi Party could only reach to Akhilesh Yadav from Mulayam Singh Yadav and this is the most clear example of 'pariwarwaad'," Chaudhary, BJP president in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters.

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday was elected the SP president for a third time in a row.

Chaudhary, who was on a visit to participate in a plantation programme being run by the BJP under the 'Seva Pakhwada', said: "SP has lost all the elections in seven-eight years and the condition of its organisation is such that it could not even give a new state president."

In the recently held state level convention of the Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam was re-elected the state unit president of the party.

Referring to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrest of its members, Choudhary said strict action will be taken against all those whose activities are found suspicious.

The government had information that justifies the ban, he said.

PFI was banned for indulging in anti-national activities, he said.

Chaudhary said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will not tolerate any anti-national activity.

According to a statement issued from the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow, as part of 'Seva Pakhwada', that started from Modi's birthday on September 17, BJP workers across the state carried out a booth-level tree plantation campaign on Saturday.



First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 23:44 IST

`
