Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

"Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said.

Also Read IMD predicts light to moderate rain within next 3 hours in parts of Chennai DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs 17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to prevent heatwave till June 4 Rainfall expected in Delhi, heatwave unlikely to return this week: IMD Himachal Pradesh Governor voices anguish over Odisha train derailment Ambulance operators demanding Rs 45K to bring back body to Motihari NDRF says it pulled out 44 passengers alive, retrieved 112 bodies Odisha train derailment: Vaishnaw oversees ongoing restoration works President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for 6-day visits to Suriname, Serbia