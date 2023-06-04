close

Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas

ANI General News
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

"Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD Delhi

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

