Light-to-moderate rainfall likely in east, north-east region in a few hours

The met body has also said that occasional intense spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are "very likely" in the region.

People cover themselves while riding a two-wheeler amid heavy rainfall. (Representative Image)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the eastern and north-east regions of Sub-Himalyan West Bengal, Sikkim, West Assam, Meghalaya, West Arunachal Pradesh for the next couple of hours.
The met body has also said that occasional intense spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are "very likely" in the region.
In a post on X IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Sub-Himalyan West Bengal, Sikkim, West Assam, Meghalaya, West Arunachal Pradesh during next 3 hours."
Earlier on Friday, the IMD issued orange and red alerts in West Bengal and north-eastern states, while predicting heavy rainfall in these regions in the next few days.
Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said, while issuing an orange alert for the northeastern state.
"Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th & 18th June 2024," the met office said in a post on 'X'.
The states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.
"Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura is likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th & 18th June 2024," it said in another post.
The sub-Himalayan parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to be battered by heavy rains, the IMD said issuing a red alert for those regions.
"Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June 2024," the met office posted on 'X'.
The IMD has also issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya owing to heavy rainfall.
"Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June 2024," the IMD stated.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has marked its arrival in Maharashtra in regions like Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur and in different regions like Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.
According to the prediction, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 3-4 days.
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

