Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier released a list of 14 candidates for the Sikkim state Assembly polls, scheduled for April 19. A party requires 17 seats to secure majority

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of nine candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim. This announcement marks the release of the party's second list for the state that will go to polls on April 19. With this list, BJP has now nominated a total of 23 candidates in the state.

Among the candidates named, Bhim Kumar Sharma has been chosen to contest the Gyalshing-Barnyak seat, while Aruna Manger will vie for the Namchi-Singhithang constituency. Yogen Rai has been nominated for the Melli seat, with Phurba Rinzing Sherpa for Tumin-Lingee, Pempo Tshering Lepcha for Shyari, Chewang Dadul Bhutia for Martam-Rumtek, Niren Bhandari for Upper Tadong, Pema Wangyal Rinzing for Gangtok, and Bhupal Baraily for West-Pendam.
Earlier, the BJP unveiled a list of 14 candidates, which included the retention of two sitting legislators. Notably, Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa secured a ticket from Upper Burtuk after switching from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

MLA Narendra Kumar Subba retained his Maneybong Dentam constituency and former legislator Tseten Tashi Bhutia will be contesting the Sangha seat.

Some legislators, including Sonam Tshering Venchungpa and three defectors from the SDF party, including Raj Kumari Thapa (Yangang-Rangang), Tashi Thendup Bhutia (Barfung), and Pintso Namgyal Lepcha (Dzongu) all resigned from the BJP on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Opposition SDF has also announced its list of 30 candidates for the state Assembly election. Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will contest from Poklok-Kamrang, while former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will vie for the Barfung constituency.

The Sikkim Assembly comprises 32 seats. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17 seats in the 2019 elections, the exact number of seats required to form a majority in the state, while the BJP secured 11.

Voting is scheduled for April 19, with nomination filing ending on March 27 and scrutiny on March 28.

Voting for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat will also take place on April 19, with counting scheduled for June 2.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

