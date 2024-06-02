Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sikkim polls: SDF supremo Chamling loses from Poklok, Namcheybung seats

Chamling an eight-time MLA lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Bhoj Raj Rai by 3,063 votes in the Poklok Kamrang seat in his native Namchi district

Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

Photo: Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five-time former Chief Minister of Sikkim and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling lost from both Poklok Kamrang and Namcheybung Assembly constituencies he contested, officials said.
Chamling an eight-time MLA lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Bhoj Raj Rai by 3,063 votes in the Poklok Kamrang seat in his native Namchi district.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rai polled 8,037 votes while Chamling got 4,974 votes. Arjun Rai (BJP) and Sanju Rai (CAP-S) got 739 and 691 votes respectively in the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat.
The five-time former CM lost to SKM's Raju Basnet by 2,256 votes from the Namcheybung assembly constituency. Basnet bagged 7,195 votes while Chamling got 4,939.
 
Severine Rai of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim received 814 votes while BJP's Pooja Sharma got 374 votes.
Chamling was the chief minister of Sikkim for 25 years from 1994 to 2019.
It will be the first time in 39 years that Chamling will not step inside the Sikkim Legislative Assembly as a lawmaker.
The SDF contested in all 32 Assembly seats in the Himalayan state but could manage to win only one seat.
The SKM returned to power in Sikkim by winning 31 of the 32 Assembly seats. Polling for the Assembly elections in Sikkim was held with Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon