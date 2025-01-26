Business Standard

Liquor ban in MP needs joint efforts of govt and society, says CM Yadav

Liquor ban in MP needs joint efforts of govt and society, says CM Yadav

The state cabinet on January 24 decided to ban the sale of liquor in 17 religious cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal/Indore
Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that awareness is being created about liquor prohibition, and the campaign can be successful only with joint efforts from the government and society.

Yadav addressed a Republic Day function at Nehru Stadium in Indore and inspected the ceremonial parade.

Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the national flag at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The state cabinet on January 24 decided to ban the sale of liquor in 17 religious cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at the Republic Day function in Indore, Yadav said citizens are being made aware of liquor prohibition, and this work can be successful only with joint efforts of the government and society.

 

He said the state government has decided to close liquor shops in religious towns of the state on the advice of saints and social organisations.

Yadav said, "Liquor prohibition will remain in force on both banks of the Narmada River in the state as earlier."  While listing the achievements of his government, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh is making its mark as a developed state and has become an attractive state in the country for investment.

The state government has declared 2025 as the "Year of Industry and Employment", he said.

Yadav said the state government received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.17 lakh crore from seven regional industrial conferences held at different places and programmes organised in major cities of the country and the world.

He said more than four lakh people will get employment if these proposals take concrete shape.

Remembering the contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief minister said he has played an unforgettable role in framing the Constitution.

Yadav said the Constitution makes citizens aware of their duties, rights, pride and self-respect.

Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow, near Indore.

State ministers also participated in functions organised in different districts, read out the chief minister's message and inspected the ceremonial parade.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari unfurled the national flag at the party's state headquarters, while Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh attended the function at the Congress office in Indore.

State BJP chief VD Sharma, party's regional organisation secretary Ajay Jamwal, state organisation general secretary Hitanand and other leaders unfurled the tricolour at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Liquor ban

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

