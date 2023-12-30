LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate international airport today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a plea to the international community to react to Russia's recent extensive aerial assault on Ukraine, marking the most substantial escalation since the commencement of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In the aftermath of the devastating attacks, which resulted in at least 31 casualties and over 150 injuries, Ukraine has urgently requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Expressing strong condemnation for Russia's recent and deemed "horrific" strikes on Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the imperative for the United States to stand behind Ukraine in its defense efforts. He urged Congress to allocate additional funds in the new year for providing military aid to Ukraine, underscoring the need for swift action to support the nation in the face of the escalating situation.