LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate international airport today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ayodhya today, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects amounting to Rs 15,700 crore. As part of his visit, PM Modi will unveil six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains. Preceding this, he will dedicate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station to the nation.
Expressing strong condemnation for Russia's recent and deemed "horrific" strikes on Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the imperative for the United States to stand behind Ukraine in its defense efforts. He urged Congress to allocate additional funds in the new year for providing military aid to Ukraine, underscoring the need for swift action to support the nation in the face of the escalating situation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a plea to the international community to react to Russia's recent extensive aerial assault on Ukraine, marking the most substantial escalation since the commencement of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In the aftermath of the devastating attacks, which resulted in at least 31 casualties and over 150 injuries, Ukraine has urgently requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
8:42 AM
Mumbai traffic police issue regulatory orders ahead of new year's eve to avoid traffic congestion
To prevent traffic jams and congestion on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police has issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach. These orders will be in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.
In an official statement on Friday, the Mumbai traffic police mentioned, "A large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road."
8:33 AM
With 'mukut' and 'bow and arrow,' new Ayodhya station loaded with religious symbols
The newly redeveloped Ayodhya Junction railway station, set to be inaugurated on Saturday, features a 'shikhar' style dome and incorporates the iconic bow and arrow symbols associated with Lord Ram, giving it the appearance of a temple.
During his visit to the holy city on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to officially open the revamped Ayodhya Junction station.
8:22 AM
Ayodhya all set for PM's visit, heavy security deployed
Ayodhya is fully prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 30, as the city is adorned with flowers, murals, and thematic ornamental columns. The temple town is under heavy security deployment in anticipation of the Prime Minister's arrival.
Gaurav Dayal, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, has confirmed that preparations are in full swing for the visit. Despite dense fog in the city over the last two days, all arrangements are proceeding as planned.
8:09 AM
PM Modi to be welcomed in Ayodhya by over 1,400 artistes
Upon his arrival today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a warm welcome from diverse artist groups across the country as he inaugurates the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport. These events precede the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple scheduled for January 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office has announced that over 1,400 performers will showcase folk art and cultural programs on 40 stages along the route from the airport to the railway station, known as Ram Path.
8:04 AM
First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:58 AM IST