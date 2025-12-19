Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Winter Session of Parliament concludes

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Winter Session of Parliament concludes

During the brief session with 15 sittings, key Bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, drawing curtains on the 19-day-long Winter Session of Parliament.

During the brief session with 15 sittings, key Bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.

Another Bill to replace the MNREGA with a new law the VB-G RAM G Bill assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday, including tearing of papers.

The House also took up two debates on 150 years of Vande Matram and election reforms which witnessed a politically charged atmosphere.

A Bill to set up a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

 

Another Bill on the market securities code was introduced and referred to a department-related standing committee for further examination.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha sine die (for an indefinite period).

The House saw productivity of 111 per cent during the session, Birla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

